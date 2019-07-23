Telangana: Orders issued for sanction of Rs 100 crore to Chintamadaka

By | Published: 12:34 am

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who promised to develop Chintamadaka, two other neighbouring gram panchayats during his visit on Monday, ensured the grant of Rs 100 crore within 24 hours.

Finance Secretary to Telangana government issued the government order according administrative sanction for Rs 100 crore. Out of Rs 100 crore, Rs 50 crore was meant for undertaking development and welfare measures in Chintamadaka, Sitarampally and Machapur gram panchayats. The two villages were also part of Chintamadaka until a few years ago.

The GO allotted Rs 25 crore to Siddipet Municipality, Rs 10 crore for Dubbak Municipality, Rs 50 lakh each for 81 gram panchayats, Rs One crore each to three mandal headquarters — Naryanaraopet, Chinnakodur and Nanganur under Siddipet Assembly constituency and Rs 1 crore each to Pullur, Thornala villages in Siddipet and Gudur village in Sircilla district. Another Rs 2.5 crore was granted for renovating Lord Shiva Temple and laying CC roads in Chintamadaka village. After a careful examination, the Finance Secretary said they granted Rs 100 crore under the Special Development for Welfare and Development activities.

