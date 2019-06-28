Telangana: Ordinance issued to hold municipal elections

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Paving the way for holding elections to Urban Local Bodies, the State government on Friday issued an ordinance making amendment to the Telangana Municipal Laws and fixed wards in different ULBs including reservations. The orders were issued to expedite the election process in the wake of the High Court orders to complete the municipal elections within the next four months.

In all, elections will be held for 138 ULBs including the newly formed ULBs. The officials announced division of wards and their reservations except for GHMC, Mandamarri, Manuguru and Paloncha where the process is pending due to various issues. The division of wards and their reservations were conducted as per the 2011 census data wherein the total number of voters is over 76 lakh. Similarly, the number wards has been increased from 2,631 to 3,385 wards in all the 138 ULBs.

Recently, the Telangana High Court had set a four month deadline for the State government to complete poll related process like wards division and reserving the same for various sections in the municipalities and municipal corporations whose terms end on July 2. The State Election Commission also commenced the process for the municipal elections through voter enrollment drive.

