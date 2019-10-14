Telangana: Organs of farmer to be donated under Jeevandan programme

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: The relatives of a man who was declared brain dead by doctors, have decided to donate his organs under State-run organ donation programme Jeevandan.

The 55-year-old farmer, K Sathyanarayana, a resident of Saraiah Gudem village, Gandi Maisamma, Medak district was going to Dhulapally on his two-wheeler on the afternoon of October 11, when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Dhulapally forest.

Sathyanarayana was grievously injured in the accident and was rushed to a local hospital. Following advice of local doctors, relatives shifted him to Hyderabad and admitted to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad at 8.38 pm on October 11, for better treatment.

After almost 25 hours of non-stop emergency treatment, with Sathyanarayana not displaying any signs of recovery, the neurology team of the hospital declared him brain dead. The organ donation volunteers from Jeevandan and hospital provided grief counselling to the family members of the farmer, including his wife Kalamma and two sons Raju and Sridhar.

According to Jeevandan officials, Kalamma gave consent to donate his organs. The hospital surgeons retrieved two kidneys, liver and two corneas (in all five) organs and transported them to other centres for transplantation among needy patients.

