Telangana: OTR mandatory for TSPSC notified jobs

Hyderabad: Candidates intending to apply for various posts notified by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) should mandatorily register themselves with the TSPSC’s One-Time Registration (OTR) on Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. Those who have already registered should update their details as per new Presidential Order 2018.

The Commission has introduced a new OTR in view of the new Presidential Order 2018. As per the order, earlier, 10 districts, two zones and one multi-zone were re-designated as 33 districts, seven zones and two multi-zones. Local candidature would also be decided as per the new Presidential Order 2018, said a press release.

The Commission advised candidates to avoid last minute rush and register or update their details immediately.

“It was noticed earlier that at the last minute, due to a large number of candidates applying for different posts at the same time, server errors were encountered due to heavy internet traffic and several candidates could not apply in time. Hence, candidates should now visit the Commission’s website and update their details of their basic educational study i.e., Class I to VII as per existing 33 districts and any other columns of the OTR, if any,” it added.