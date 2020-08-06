Telangana: OTS scheme for power bill arrears of local bodies

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet has decided to introduce shortly a one time settlement (OTS) system for payment of power bill arrears by gram panchayats, municipalities and government offices.

The Cabinet which discussed the pendency of power bill payments said the local bodies and government offices ought to pay the bills regularly and warned that any inaction on this part woud not be tolerated.

In another decision, the Cabinet cleared the proposal for sale of old government vehicles. The State Cabinet has resolved to celebrate the independence day on a low-key this year in view of the lockdown restrictions in force. I-Day would be observed as the State formation day was observed.

Online classes

The Cabinet resolved to utilise the services of Doordarshan for conduct of online class for the benefit of students. It asked the officials to prepare a schedule for conduct of entrance examinations. The Cabinet decided to conduct the final year exams of degree and post graduate courses as per court directions.

