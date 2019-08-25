Telangana: Outpatient care at State-run hospitals on Sundays too

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: An extended spell of cloudy weather and low temperatures have triggered a spurt in the cases of viral fevers prompting health authorities to keep the outpatient wings open at all tertiary State-run hospitals on Sundays.

The outpatient facilities at the teaching hospitals under the Director of Medical Education (DME), including Osmania General Hospital (OGH), Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Government ENT Hospital at King Koti, remained open and provided outpatient facilities.

The decision to make available the OP services on Sunday was taken after a review meeting on seasonal ailments between Health Minister Etela Rajender and heads of various health wings including DME, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) and Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare.

“Due to inclement weather, there is a sudden rise in viral fever cases across the State. The outpatient departments at all the teaching hospitals will be open during holidays and even on Sundays,” said DME, Dr K Ramesh Reddy.

It has also been decided that on working days, tokens to avail outpatient facilities at teaching hospitals will be distributed to patients even after 12 noon. The usual timing to issue these tokens is between 8 am and 10 am after which the counter at the entrance of the outpatient wings is closed.

“Apart from issuing tokens after 12 noon, all the services, including diagnostic tests, consultation and even distribution of medicine, will be provided free of cost in State-run hospitals. Enough stock of drugs and diagnostic kits are in place at drug stores and in-house laboratories,” said Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao.

On Sunday, the Fever Hospital received close to 1,000 patients with symptoms of viral fever while outpatient flow at other hospitals hovered between 100 and 200 patients. Senior doctors said that during working days, the outpatient load at Gandhi and Osmania General Hospital has crossed 2000 mark while at Fever Hospital it was between 1,200 and 1,500 patients.

The most common ailments since June, i.e. the onset of monsoons, have been influenza like illness, acute diarrhoeal diseases, typhoid, chikungunya, dengue and malaria.

