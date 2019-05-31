Telangana: Over 35 lakh MT of paddy procured during Rabi season in 2019

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government procured 35.18 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from about 6.17 lakh farmers during the rabi season this year. Officials are expecting to receive another five lakh metric tonnes from farmers over the next few days. Payments were made to the farmers accordingly within 10 days.

“We already sent 34.75 lakh tonnes of paddy to the mills,” Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said.

To ensure that payments are made without any delay, the government introduced the online procurement management system (OPMS) as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The entire paddy procurement is being monitored through the online system and soon after generating track sheets in this regards, payments were made to all farmers.

Due to implementation of the new online system, the payments are being delayed to farmers in certain places. “The delay in payments is due to technical glitches, which are being resolved from time-to-time. But, the new system is mostly effective and reduces the delay in payments to farmers. All farmers will receive their dues in their bank accounts within the next 10 days,” Reddy said.

Necessary arrangements are being made by the Civil Supplies Department. Further, the Minister said the government set up 3,520 procurement centres across the State to procure paddy. Soon after the procurement, the officials will feed the details into the online system following which the central office will consider the bills and release the amount to the farmers at the earliest. The government is also prepared for the Yasangi season and has about Rs 7,000 crore at its disposal to procure paddy.

