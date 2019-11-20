Telangana owned GCC to increase its product range

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The State-owned Girijan Cooperative Corporation is likely to come up with new products including aloe vera gel, anti-mosquito products and lip balm, among others, besides increasing the range of its bath soaps. The Corporation is also planning to prepare ready-to-eat products using millets, and also set up petrol pumps in tribal areas.

During a review meeting held by Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathod here on Wednesday, Tribal Welfare commissioner Christina Z Chongthu explained that GCC was aiming to achieve a turnover of Rs 300 crore during this financial year. Accordingly, the Corporation has been planning to increase its range of products in the market.

“We have recently received A1 grading for our products which are now being supplied to social welfare hostels, residential schools and also educational institutions in both public and private sector to promote them on a large scale. We are also collaborating with various organisations to increase the sales and products are getting good response from people due to their quality,” said the commissioner.

Minister Sathyavathi Rathod suggested that GCC should increase participation of tribals in marketing its products and ensure that more tribals earn their livelihood. Tribals supply raw materials to GCC products and also take part in their manufacturing in some units. She appreciated several corporation companies which came forward to extend support of Rs 10 crore to improve facilities in education and health sectors in tribal areas under Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, in Eturunagaram ITDA area. She urged more companies to support the government improve facilities in tribal areas.

