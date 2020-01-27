Telangana paddlers off to a confident start

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:45 pm 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: Hosts Telangana started their campaign on a bright note, winning all the four matches they played in the men’s and women’s categories of the 81st Senior National & Inter-state Table Tennis Tournament being held at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Telangana women thrashed Pondicherry 3-0 in the first match with Varuni Jaiswal beating KS Subiksha 11-1, 11-6, 11-2 in the first tie. In the second tie, G Pranitha came back strongly after losing the first set 10-12 for a 11-8, 11-4, 11-8 win against K Kanmani Rao. Monica Manohar gave no chances to her opponent S Rachel in the third contest as she won it 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 and the hosts sealed the contest.

In the second match, the hosts downed Rajasthan 3-0 with none of their players losing a set. Varuni eased past Bhuwaneshwari Rathore 11-8, 11-5, 11-2 while Pranitha overcame the challenge posed by Iti Sharma 11-9, 11-6, 12-10 and Monica Manohar had it easy against Kiran Yadav 11-6, 11-6, 11-4.

Telangana men also had a good outing as they defeated last time semifinalists Uttar Pradesh 3-1 and downed Meghalaya 3-0. They will meet Himachal Pradesh in the last group match on Tuesday.

Results: Women: Telangana bt Rajathan 3-0 (Varuni Jaiswal bt Bhuwaneshwari Rathore 11-8, 11-5, 11-2; G Pranitha bt Iti Sharma 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, Monica Manohar bt Kiran Yadav 11-6, 11-6, 11-4); Telangana bt Pondicherry 3-0 (Varuni Jaiswal bt KS Subiksha 11-1, 11-6, 11-2; G Pranitha bt K Kanmani Rao 10-12, 11-8, 11-4, 11-8; Monica Manohar bt S Rachel 11-4, 11-4, 11-7); Bengal A bt Goa 3-0 (Mousumi Paul bt Aditi Deepak Chodankar 11-5, 11-6, 11-7; Surbhi Patwari bt Mallika Gogoi 11-4, 11-4, 11-3, 11-4, P Baisya bt Kefira Rodrigues 11-6, 11-3, 11-1); TTTA bt Andhra Pradesh 3-0 (Shanmathi Sathyamorrthy bt Kajol 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10; S Selvakumar bt B Nagasravani 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Guna Samyuktha Varanasi bt Venkatesan Kowshika 11-7, 11-6, 11-4); PSPB bt Andhra Pradesh 3-0 (Rishya Reeth bt Kajol Ramjali 11-4, 11-7, 11-6; Srittwika Sinha Roy bt B Nagasravani 12-10, 11-5, 11-7; Anusha Kuttumbale bt N Nazeerabi 11-5, 11-3, 11-9); Karnataka bt Odisha 3-0 (Maria Rony bt Swetapadma Dalai 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; Kushi Vishwanath bt Mayurib Chatterjee 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 11-3; Yoshita Jammula bt A Samyuktha 11-5, 11-4, 11-2); Bengal B bt Manipur 3-0 (Anusja Dutta bt Senerita Devi 11-4, 11-3, 11-2; Ankita Das bt Monalisha Devi 11-4, 11-3, 11-5; Puja Paul bt Laishram 11-3, 11-3, 11-4); RSPB bt Punjab 3-0 (Kaushani Nath bt Yashi Sharma 11-7, 11-1, 11-2; Takeme Sarkar bt Neha Patial 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 113; Moumita Dutta bt Neha 11-6, 11-5, 11-4); Kerala bt Mizoram 3-0 (Pranati P Nair 7-11, 11-7,11-5, 11-5; Adheena K Latheef bt MS Lathansangi 10-12, 11-4, 11-13, 15-13, 11-2; K Anekha bt Kanchan Sharma 11-8, 11-2, 11-6).

