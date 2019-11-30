Telangana: Paddy procurement set at 86 L metric tonnes

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The State government expects that almost 86 lakh metric tonnes of paddy would be produced during this kharif season and official machinery is being geared up to procure paddy to the maximum extent possible.

The State of preparedness of the government agencies came up for a discussion at a review meeting called by the Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, Etela Rajender and Gangula Kamalakar in Hyderabad on Friday.

Officials told the Ministers that paddy production would touch 86 lakh metric tonnes in view of good rains and improved irrigation facilities because of Kaleshwaram project. The officials said the civil supplies department was prepared to procure 52 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. The Ministers asked officials to prepare themselves for more procurement.

The government would also request the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure two lakh tonnes extra this year. The proposal has already been sent to the FCI in this regard. Efforts were also being made to prevent smuggling of paddy from neighbouring States into Telangana by strengthening the check mechanisms at all borders.

