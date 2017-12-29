Telangana: Panel on Wild Life and Environment Protection constituted

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: The joint committee on Wild Life and Environment Protection was constituted by the State Legislature with the Legislative Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary as its chairman.

The committee will have total eleven members drawn from both Legislative Assembly (08) and Council (03).

The members from Assembly are N Diwakar Rao, Rathod Bapu Rao, Guvala Balaraju, Jalagam Venkat Rao, N Padmavathi Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi and G Krishan Reddy and member from Council are Mohammed Fareeduddin, Naradasu Laxman Rao and Akula Lalitha.

The committee will examine the measures taken by the State government in protection of Wild Life and Environment and to review the progress from time to time and suggest necessary steps to be taken.