Telangana: Panel to study promotions in Agriculture Department

By | Published: 1:00 am 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy said on Thursday that a committee will be constituted to ensure promotions in a transparent manner in Agriculture Department.

Releasing a handbook for the agriculture officers of the State, he said efforts would be made to provide infrastructure facility in all the offices in the department.

He stated that the agriculture sector in the State has emerged as the model for the country. The Rythu Bandhu scheme introduced by the government became the source of inspiration for PM Kisan Samman Yojana.

He said the government would look into the issues of the employees of the Agriculture Department. Progressive farmers would be honoured by the government every year.

The Minister also released ‘Telangana Vyavasayam-Diksuchi’ , a hand book on agriculture practices for both the farmers as well as the agriculture extension officer at the field level. The book brought was out by the Professor Jayshankar Telangana State Agriculture University. The University Vice Chancellor V Praveen Rao was also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter