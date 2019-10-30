Telangana: Passengers have narrow escape as car goes up in flames

By | Published: 5:36 pm

Mahabubnagar: Five passengers had a narrow escape as they managed to get out of the car just before it went up in flames due to short circuit near Moosapet on NH 44 on Wednesday afternoon.

The five, all residents of Pebbair mandal headquarters, were travelling to Hyderabad, when they noticed smoke coming from the bonnet of the car. Sensing danger, they all got out of the vehicle just before it burst into flames. All passengers are said to be safe.

The cause of the accident was believed to be short circuit in the electrical wiring in the Mahindra Verito car in which they were travelling.