Telangana: ‘Pattana Pragathi’ to transform ULBs

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to focus on improving the living conditions in urban areas during the proposed ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme to be launched soon. For effective implementation of the programme, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to conduct ‘Municipal Samellanam’ for the elected representatives and the officials concerned working in urban local bodies, where they will be trained in the objectives of the State government.

With ward as a unit, the elected representatives and officials concerned will conduct field visits and identify problems faced in each ward. The issues will be compiled and a detailed report will be submitted to the State government for further action. Issues that are under the purview of the Urban Local Body (ULB) can be resolved by the municipal authorities. One officer will be appointed for every ward as an in-charge for completion of works under Pattana Pragathi programme and also will be responsible for overall development of the ward.

During the District Collectors conference held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to improve civic amenities in ULBs as a priority. Besides creating awareness on the new Municipal Act and the new Panchayat Raj Act, the officials were asked to improve tax colleges in all local bodies. The officials were directed to identify government lands in the urban areas and utilise them for parking and other civic needs. He advised them to establish nurseries in all towns to encourage citizens to plant saplings and increase green cover. In case of unavailability of suitable land, the officials were asked to set up a nursery in the nearby village on the town outskirts.

Officials were instructed to develop urban parks within 2 km distance from the cities and towns on the lines of KBR Park in Hyderabad, with facilities like walking track. Efforts will be made to revive existing forest blocks and also develop urban parks, besides setting up monkey food courts to contain the monkey menace spreading in some towns due to urbanisation. “There is no fund crunch for such green initiatives like revival of forest blocks. Funds pertaining to National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme also can be utilised to improve green cover,” the Chief Minister suggested.

Observing the woes of people especially women due to lack of public toilets, Chandrashekhar Rao directed the district Collectors to utilise the premises of government offices to construct public toilets. He also asked them to construct vegetable and meat markets in all towns where at least three such markets should be established in all corporations. The district Collectors were empowered to take up works worth upto Rs 5 lakh in urban areas on need basis. He wanted the district collectors to act with human approach while dealing with street vendors and pavement dwellers.

“We need a policy for them. Please do not remove taxi stands, street vendors, pavement dwellers, pavement markets and others forcibly without showing them an alternative or relocate them,” he asserted. He suggested the district collectors to consider providing pattas to those living in huts upon hills and hillocks.

Besides taking stringent measures to eradicate the menace of pigs and controlling spreading of epidemics like encephalitis, the Chief Minister asked the officials to provide an alternative profession to those who eke out livelihood through pig rearing. He also wanted the officials to strengthen the garbage collection system and also implement an effective garbage disposal system. The officials were empowered to purchase necessary vehicles for garbage collection.

