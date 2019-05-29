Telangana: PDS rice worth Rs 11 lakh seized

By | Published: 1:16 am

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Commissionerate police arrested four-member gang indulging in PDS rice smuggling. Some 500 quintals of rice worth Rs 11 lakhs was also seized.

Producing the accused before media person at police headquarters in Godavarikhani on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana explained the modus operandi of the gang.

Based on reliable information, task force cops along with Kalwasrirampur police on Wednesday conducted vehicle checking near Jafarkhanpet and found two mini vans carrying Re 1 per kg rice illegally.

1,000 rice bags filled in two mini vans were being transported illegally. On questioning, they informed that rice was being carried to transport to Maharastra.

Rice was been transported to Maharastra through Peddapalli, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Kagaznagar, and Asifabad by loading rice bags in auto rickshaws, DCM vans and lorries.