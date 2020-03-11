Telangana Per Capita Income at new high

By | Published: 12:57 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: In an amazing turnaround, which is a true reflection of the success story of the Telangana model of growth, the Per Capita Income (PCI) of the youngest State in the country has zoomed to almost double that of the national PCI in a matter of just five years. The State’s PCI in 2019-20 was an envious Rs 2,28,216, against the national PCI of Rs. 1,34,432, and what is more significant is that only 12 of the 33 districts in Telangana could not cross the national PCI, indicating a healthy trend of improved standard of living in rural Telangana.

So, what has brought about this dramatic change in the lives of the people since 2014? The TRS government’s focus on establishing a robust rural economy through various infrastructure development programmes and welfare initiatives, a thriving agriculture sector, heavy investment inflows into industry, particularly the IT sector, following easing of cumbersome procedures, rapid urbanisation and development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns in the State.

Innovative schemes

Experts and officials say that the record-breaking completion of irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) coupled with supply of 24×7 quality power to the farm sector had resulted in an agriculture boom, with the extent of area under cultivation shooting up, which consequently led to increased productivity and production in the farm sector. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the irrigation projects were completed in record time and ensured water availability in plenty, leading to increased land area under cultivation and subsequent agricultural production and productivity. Simultaneously, schemes like sheep distribution and the tremendous push given to fisheries by releasing fishlings in all reservoirs and tanks across the State led to substantial increase in the income of people involved in these sectors,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told Telangana Today.

G R Reddy, Advisor (Finance) to the State government, says: “The difference between the State per capita income and that of the national average is around Rs 93,784. The per capita income has gone up because of government’s initiative in bringing more IT firms to the State, including Tier-2 cities and towns. While the incomes of IT professionals add to the PCI, there is also an equal growth in incomes from the primary sector — agriculture.”

