Telangana Perika sangham donates Rs 10 lakh to CMRF

By | Published: 7:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Perika Kula Sangham donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) extending support to the State government in helping the COVID-19 patients.

The representatives of the Sangham presented a cheque to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday. Government Chief Whip Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, Media Academy of Telangana State chairman Allam Narayana, the Sangham president M Lingaiah, general secretary L Prabhakar Varma, honorary president Ch Ushanna and others were present.

