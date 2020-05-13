Telangana permits sale of toddy, hygiene must

By | Published: 11:54 pm 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday permitted toddy tapping in all districts, a move that can revive the fortunes of the toddy tapping community in the State.

That’s not all. According to a government memo issued on Wednesday, toddy tappers can also sell the toddy, but by making sure that they maintain physical distance and follow hygienic practices, “as prescribed in the Covid-19 guidelines”. The traditional drink is believed to have medicinal capabilities to tackle over 30 diseases.

The government’s permission was applicable to all districts, except containment zones, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said here. Stating that toddy shops would, however, remain closed till further orders, the Minister said toddy tapping and toddy business community comprised nearly 40 lakh people, including around two lakh licensees and over three lakh tappers.

The lockdown had hit the livelihood of this community and the government was making efforts to help them, the Minister said, adding that the TRS government had initiated several welfare measures for the safety of tappers. The ex gratia for the tappers’ kin was increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh, Goud said, while several lakhs of palm saplings were planted to ensure employment for toddy tappers. Plans were chalked to plant one lakh palm saplings during the ensuing monsoon as part of Haritha Haram, he added. Steps would also be taken to ensure that one tapper plants at least 100 saplings during the monsoon, Goud said, adding that plans to set up a stall on the Tank Bund to sell the non-alcoholic toddy-based drink, Neera, would be speeded up.

The Minister also said the department had come to know about several instances in which the police who ‘were not supposed to involve in excise matters’ were harassing tappers.

“As the government has now permitted toddy tapping, we request the police to maintain restraint,” he said.

