Telangana permits toddy tapping in all districts, except containment zones

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department has permitted toddy tapping in all districts in the State, except containment areas.

Informing this to the media here on Wednesday, Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud said toddy tappers should resume their work by adhering to Covid-19 precaution guidelines issued by the government.

He said the toddy compounds would however, continue to remain closed till further orders. The Excise Director would take necessary action accordingly.

