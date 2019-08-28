Telangana: Petition on civic polls to be taken up on Sept 9

By | Published: 12:43 am

A two judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Wednesday adjourned the public interest litigation case pertaining to Municipal elections in Telangana. The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by K Anju Kumar Reddy of Adilabad questioning discrepancies in the Municipal Elections. As directed by the bench, all other matters concerning Municipal elections were clubbed with the present case. Special Government Pleader Sanjay Kumar submitted that the government needed some time to respond on the rejoinders filed by the petitioners and sought time. Conceding to the request, the bench adjourned the matter to September 09.

Notice to Revenue wing

Justice Challa Kodandaram of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, ordered notice to Revenue Department and Agriculture Department in a matter pertaining to Telangana Rythu Bandhu Scheme. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Raghavareddy questioning the government in not implementing the scheme. The petitioner submitted that he received money only in the 1st phase and has not received any payment in the 2nd phase or 3rd phase. The judge ordering notice to the government adjourned the matter.

