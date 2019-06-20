Telangana PGECET results announced; girls outperform boys

By | Published: 12:56 pm

Hyderabad: Girls have outperformed boys in the results of the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-PGECET) that were declared here on Thursday. While 44.94 per cent girls have qualified, 43.33 per cent boys cleared the entrance tests.

The PGECET 2019 was conducted for admissions into ME/MTech/MArch/MPharm and graduate level Pharm-D programmes for the academic year 2019-20. A total 20,415 candidates registered for the entrance test and 17,722 students took the exams. Of them, 15,644 have qualified, translating the qualifying percentage to 88.27 per cent.

The results were announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy and Osmania University vice-chancellor Prof. S Ramachandram here. The results along with marks has been made available on the website www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in

