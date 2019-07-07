Telangana Pilla is happy with her success

By | Published: 7:00 pm 6:41 pm

Harika Alekhya’s entry into the YouTube land happened by chance. She was chilling with friends, when one of them suggested her to try her luck in short films since she had a slang and an acting style that came naturally. I went an auditioned helped by my friend and starred in a 5-second film. From there, I started my channel Dhethadi featuring general content which went viral,” recalls Harika. The immense and instant popularity that followed made it difficult to juggle her job in Amazon and creating videos for the channel. So, the 24-year-old YouTuber eventually quit her job and became a full-time vlogger.

One could say, Harika was made to be on camera as her dream was to become a choreographer. But, fate led to an enrollment in the MPC stream and later a BBA degree in St Ann’s College, Mehdipatnam. “I wasn’t regular in attending college, but I used to score good marks in exams. My amma would excuse me when she saw my grades,” laughs Harika who later got a job in Amazon.

After she acted in her first short film named Viva where she played the role of Sita, she was later offered a web series called Chitra Vichitram with well-known anchor Ravi. “The moment, the director said, ‘Roll Action Camera, I just stood and watched the opposite person. I didn’t know what to do when they said that’, I was petrified when I started the shoot. It was only with the support and encouragement of my mother that I became the star today,” says Harika. Her spunky spirit soon caught the attention of Tamada Media who gave her the opportunity to start her own channel, Dhethadi on YouTube where she amassed 8 lakh followers. Harika Alekhya’s first video Frustrated Telangana Pilla got 3.5 million views.

Harika also acted in the Tamil movie Aditya Varma playing a nurse, a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy . “Though, it was a small role I was very happy with it. I have been rejected in some films here because of my height. But those from the Tamil film Industry people are cool. They don’t have any problem with my height. I didn’t use make up in the shoot also,” she adds. Currently, she is busy working on another web series by Tamada media.