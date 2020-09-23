Telangana pioneering citizen-centric programmes

Talasani says implementation of such schemes without imposing its burden on citizens is the hallmark of TRS regime

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is pioneering various citizen-centric programmes, all without imposing any financial burden on the citizens. This, according to Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, is the hallmark of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) regime.

Initiatives like the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), setting up of a Disaster Response Force (DRF), the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme(CRMP), introduction of TS-Bpass and Revenue Bills, the list is long, he said while talking about the measures taken by the TRS government for the development of Hyderabad.

“It’s been close to 6.5 years, but the TRS government has not hiked property tax, power bills or water bills. This is the commitment of the TRS towards citizens’ welfare,” Talasani pointed out. The vision and good governance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is what makes the difference, he said.

“When was the last time you witnessed people staging dharna for quality power supply or drinking water in the city? This is a major achievement,” the Minister said, adding that the introduction of the TS-Bpass Bill was yet another revolutionary step. No permission was now required for residential buildings in plots up to 75 square yards and with height up to 7m.

“Just imagine the relief it brings to the poor. In the past, people had to run around municipal offices to obtain a building permission. Now they can get the same at the click of a button on self certification,” he said, adding not many cities had come up with such a bill.

And for the poor, who did not have their own homes, the government was constructing double bedroom houses, that too free of cost. One lakh houses were being constructed in GHMC limits while a few had already been occupied by beneficiaries. Not just high rise structures, these double bedroom housing communities were equipped with parks, electricity, water, parking and all amenities.

“No other city in the country is taking up a housing programme of this magnitude for the poor,” he added.

