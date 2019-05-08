Telangana pioneers use of QR codes for textbooks

By | Published: 1:09 am 1:55 am

Hyderabad: Harnessing the advances in technology for use in the education sector, Telangana is becoming one of the first few States in the country to introduce (Quick Response) QR codes for school textbooks so that students and teachers can access additional online resources.

Students can do this by using Diksha, a mobile application released by the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development and its related website. Apart from accessing the content on their mobile phones via the app, students can also understand learning concepts and experiments through videos made available on the mobile application. It also provides an opportunity for students to enrol in courses offered both on the app and the website, and take up assignment works.

Offline mode too

The content from the online repository of the application can be downloaded and viewed in offline mode as well. The app also hosts teaching material besides offering digital courses to support teachers on the professional front. Using this facility, teachers can share their innovative pedagogical practices too.

To access content and courses through the Diksha website, students or teachers should either sign up or enter the digital code printed on the textbook. Currently, the application supports seven languages — Telugu, English, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil.

The Directorate of School Education has decided to put the system in place for students of Class VIII on a pilot basis from the academic year 2019-20. The QR codes will be first printed on the physical and biological sciences textbooks and will later be extended to all classes in a phased manner.

“The textbook contains concise information drawn from several resources. More material relevant to a particular subject can be accessed on the Diksha app. This facility will be provided for students and teachers from 2019-20 on a pilot basis,” said a senior official of the Directorate.