Telangana placed in ‘aspiring leaders’ category in startup ranking

The State was also identified as ‘procurement leaders’ under the ‘leaders across various reform areas’ segment

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:35 pm 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Central government on Friday released the State startup ranking list and Telangana was ranked in the ‘aspiring leaders’ category. Along with this, the State was also identified as ‘procurement leaders’ under the ‘leaders across various reform areas’ segment.

Listing out exemplary initiatives that are taken by the State like setting up of WE-Hub – a women focused incubation centre, Telangana Innovation Fund (T-Fund) – an early stage investing vehicle formed in collaboration with leading global investors and Government Mentor Programme – which aims to bridge the gap between state and startups, the list places the State in the ‘aspiring leaders’ position, the Centre said.

The report also mentions that the Government of Telangana has taken various regulatory measures to promote the growth of disruptive startups. It mentions the Innovation Policy 2016 — which creates an environment that is truly conducive to innovation across all levels of society; the Blockchain Policy 2019 which aims to make Hyderabad as one of the top ten blockchain cities of the world and the Telangana State Drone Policy which aims to strike a balance between drone usage and regulations that ultimately increase economic activity due to the usage of drones.

According to the list, ‘aspiring leaders’ category recognises the States/UTs which has exhibited a performance worth acknowledging in select pillars of the ranking framework and are at advance stages of implementation of their startup policy objectives. They have well-established support structures for startups and have been consistently refining the delivery and communication infrastructure to enable these startups to compete on a global scale.

The second edition of the State Startup ranking encourages States to have an entrepreneurial conducive environment and build capacities at the State level to support innovation and entrepreneurship. The ‘best performers’ in the list are Andaman and Nicobar Islands (among UTs and northeastern States) and Gujarat (among all other States). The ‘top performers’ are Karnataka and Kerala while Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Chandigarh are ranked in the ‘leaders’ position.

Along with Telangana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Haryana are listed in the ‘aspiring leaders’ category. Meanwhile, States like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Mizoram are listed in the ‘emerging startup ecosystems’ category.

The report mentions that India is the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world with 28,000-plus startups recognized by Department of Promotion of Internal Trade and Industry (DPIIT) and is home to 32 unicorns. The entire startup ecosystem raised $50 billion funding between 2014-19 and more than 43 per cent of the total startups in India has one or more women directors.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .