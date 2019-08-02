Telangana: Plaint filed against mother for forcing into flesh trade

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman on Friday lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) requesting protection to her from her mother and friend who were allegedly forcing her to indulge in flesh trade.

In a petition submitted to the SHRC here, the woman hailing from Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district said she wanted to pursue higher studies but her mother and friend, a man identified as Ramulu, were harassing her when she did not oblige their request. The woman claimed she had taken the matter to the notice of the police but no action was taken.

As there was a threat from her mother and Ramulu, the woman requested the SHRC to give directions to the police in Vemulawada to ensure protection to her. She also urged the SHRC to direct the police to take action against those who were harassing her.

