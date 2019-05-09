Telangana plans big for Formation Day celebrations

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi directed heads of different departments to make foolproof arrangements for Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2.

At a coordination meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said the celebrations would be at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. Special focus should be laid on regulating traffic.

Important landmarks such as Assembly, Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, High Court, Charminar and others should be illuminated. As many as 1,000 students from different government schools would take part in the celebrations, Joshi said.

Steps such as decorating Parade Grounds, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, sanitation, drinking water supply, setting up mobile medical teams, barricading and others have to be taken up, Joshi told officials.

On June 2, a display by drones would be held at Tank Bund, while the next day, 1001 classical dancers would present ‘Perini Maha Nrutya Pradarshana’ and about 5,000 folk artistes would perform ‘Oggu Dolu’ feat at LB Stadium.

In addition, Telangana Sansrutika Saradhi artistes would present cultural programmes at People’s Plaza and Ravindra Bharati, the CS said.

Special Chief Secretaries, Ajay Mishra and Adhar Sinha, Principal Secretaries Sunil Sarma, Arvind Kumar and C Parthasarathi, Additional DGP Tejdeep Kaur Menon, GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Collector Manik Raj, Department of Culture Director Harikrishna, I&PR Additional Director Nagaiah Kamble and others were present.

