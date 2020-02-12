Telangana plans Panchayat Sammelan for rural development

By | Published: 12:46 am 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Putting his words into action for strengthening the rural local bodies, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday decided to conduct Panchayat Sammelan in all the districts within a fortnight. As part of the Sammelan, interactive sessions for elected representatives from rural local bodies and Panchayat secretaries will be held and they will be trained about their duties and responsibilities as well as the new Panchayat Raj Act.

“We will explain to them how the villages should be developed. After giving them 10 days to improve conditions in their villages, the State government will conduct surprise checks and in case of no improvement in overall functioning of the respective gram panchayat, action will be initiated against those who are not up to the mark,” the Chief Minister said.

During the District Collector’s conference held at Pragathi Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said special flying squads would conduct surprise inspections in villages across the State to examine the conditions in villages after Panchayat Sammelan and submit reports to the State government. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues will also conduct surprise checks in some villages. While action will be initiated against villages which are not up to the mark, villages which achieve visible development by maintaining clean and neat surroundings, will be rewarded, the Chief Minister said.

Palle Pragathi must continue without a break: KCR

Hyderabad: After the successful completion of its two phases, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the Palle Pragathi programme aimed at clean and green villages, must continue without a break. He directed the district Collectors to ensure that all works initiated under the programme including growing of trees, ensuring clean and tidy surroundings, garbage clearance and closure of unused wells/borewells, continue in villages without any disruption.

Addressing the District Collectors conference held at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, K Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that the State government took all measures for rural development through creation of new districts, revenue divisions, mandals and panchayats. He stated that funds amounting to Rs 339 crore were being released every month to villages notwithstanding economic slowdown as well as all vacant posts including mandal panchayat officers to village secretaries, were filled. Further, salaries of employees working in the Panchayat Raj department were also enhanced considerably. He said the State government performed all its duties and will not tolerate lacunae in implementation of its programmes.

“The State government kept lot of faith and confidence in the district Collectors and transferred certain powers to them. The Collectors should take up the responsibility and use their powers to ensure that everyone performs their duties and a visible change in village development is achieved,” he said. He stated that the Ministers and other elected representatives along with the officials should make the institutions function as per the established norms.

The Chief Minister asserted that Telangana State must be referred as an example for rural development with largest number of model villages in the country. He wanted the officials to take measures for 85 per cent survival rate of saplings planted. He directed them to arrange for dumping yards and crematorium/burial grounds in every village, besides making arrangements for lifting garbage and watering the plants. “We will keep Rs 1 crore with the District Collectors as a special fund to enable them to undertake such works which come to their attention,” he said.

Close on the lines of Palle Pragathi, the State government will soon launch Pattana Pragathi programme (Urban Development) for which an action plan is being prepared. Chandrashekhar Rao directed the Municipal Administration department to submit a report on the vacant posts in all municipalities and promised to fill them at the earliest. He pointed out that the number of municipal corporations was increased from six to 13, while municipalities was increased from 68 to 128 for effective implementation of the government programmes.

“We will release Rs 78 crore per month for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and another Rs 70 crore for other cities. With these funds and the local funds, development plans should be prepared for the towns and cities,” the Chief Minister said.

