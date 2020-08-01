Telangana plans to conduct 30,000 Covid tests per day

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: In the coming days, as the health department continues to enhance its testing, tracking and treating capabilities to get a grip over the coronavirus pandemic, the number of tests being conducted in the State will be increased to 30,000 per day.

On Thursday, for the first time, health officials in Telangana conducted 21,380 tests in a single day, which is a significant milestone, given the fact that rapid tests in the State were launched just on July 10. The immediate target is to reach the 25,000 Covid-19 tests per day milestone, which is expected to happen within a week.

Ramping up

The rapid antigen tests kits were launched on July 10 when the average Covid-19 tests per day was close to 6,000 and the total number of tests conducted till then was 1,51,109.

By July 30, the number of daily Covid-19 tests in Telangana was ramped-up to over 20,000 and the cumulative number of tests increased from 1,51,109 tests to 4,37,582.

Within 20 days, the health authorities conducted 2,36,473 additional Covid-19 tests with a daily average of about 14,323. Initially, the health department through the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) had procured 2 lakh rapid antigen kits but to maintain the momentum of tracking, testing and isolating Covid-19 patients, another 2 lakh kits have been procured.

Capacity up

Apart from ten existing RT PCR state-run laboratories, the health authorities have added seven more Covid-19 testing facilities in districts, pushing the overall number to 17 government laboratories and another 24 private laboratories.

On Friday, the State Health Minister inaugurated a Covid-19 testing facility in District Hospital, Khammam, and another RT-PCR laboratory for Covid diagnosis was inaugurated at Mamata General Hospital, also in Khammam, which has further strengthened the testing facilities locally.

In districts, testing facilities that were added are located in RIMS Adilabad, Government General Hospitals in Nizamabad, Suryapet, Area Hospitals in Gadwal and Kothagudem and in the District Hospital of Karimnagar and Khammam.

Apart from testing laboratories, health officials recently added 20 more mobile laboratories that will collect samples daily from containment zones and slum settlements, further enhancing the number of Covid-19 tests.

