Telangana plans to develop tourism sites

By | Published: 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: Sports and Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday directed officials of both the departments to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for development of their respective vacant lands.

While the vacant lands of the Tourism Department will be considered for development of tourism, the vacant lands of the Sports Department will be developed into playgrounds and stadia on a par with international standards.

In a review meeting along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav here, Goud instructed the officials to identify vacant lands belonging to the Tourism Department and prepare three DPRs for each proposed project. Similarly, he asked the Sports Department to prepare DPRs for developing stadia. The proposals will be taken up with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for approval.

The officials were asked to list out cases pertaining to land leases and rents pending in courts, for filing counter affidavits. The Minister also sought to know minor disputes and cases with the lease holders including extension of the tourism activity in violation of existing norms, for initiating necessary legal action.

He directed them to increase lease amount and rents of tourism properties wherever necessary. The officials were asked to prepare proposals to develop existing hotels and restaurants of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation and make them profitable ventures.

Principal Secretary (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar, Tourism Secretary Raghunandan Rao, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Tourism Joint Secretary K Ramesh, TSTDC Managing Director Manohar and other officials attended the meeting.

