Telangana plans to open more residential junior colleges

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing response to government residential schools, the Telangana government plans to open more residential junior colleges on similar lines from 2021-22.

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar made the announcement while inaugurating the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools at Mansoorabad in LB Nagar on Hyderabad city outskirts on Monday.

The government opened 119 BC residential schools, one in each Assembly constituency, on Monday. In all, 63 residential schools were allotted to boys and the remaining 56 for girls.

Ministers and legislators inaugurated the schools in their respective constituencies. In all, about 92,340 students would pursue their studies in these schools from the current academic year.