Telangana Plasma Donors Association asks for mobile plasma collection units

Hyderabad: Telangana Plasma Donors Association (TPDA) President and TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday urged Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to establish mobile units for plasma collection to save the lives of people affected with Covid-19.

Narayana Reddy, who recently recovered from Covid-19, expressed serious concern over the slow pace of Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat the Covid-19 patients in Telangana State. He appreciated the Governor for highlighting the importance of plasma donations during her recent visit to the ESIC Hospital. He said that the State Government should take immediate measures to boost the use of plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19 cases.

Narayana Reddy said that it would be a challenging task for the TPDA to identify the eligible donors and convince them to donate their plasma to a deserving recipient as there were no mobile plasma collection units. These mobile units will be less infectious, more flexible and donors will come up for plasma donation more enthusiastically, he added.

Meanwhile, AICC Secretary Challa Vamsichand Reddy alleged that the common man had lost confidence on the treatment provided in government hospitals. “Since the State government neglected Covid treatment in the beginning of the outbreak, the people have lost confidence as government hospitals lack infrastructure,” he said, addressing the media.

