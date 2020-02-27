Telangana: Plea in HC against illegally constructed temples

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, to place the policy of the government on temples constructed illegally long ago.

It also directed the Principal Secretary to submit a detailed database with the present number of such structures in 2020. The bench was dealing with a petition on the alleged illegal construction of a temple at Rock Garden in Madhavapuri Hills, Ameenpur, Sangareddy.

It further directed that steps taken by the government on unauthorised temporary structures; unauthorised semi-pucca structures and old constructions in the last five years be placed before the court.

The bench appointed Praveen Kumar Reddy as Advocate Commissioner to physically verify the extent of lands earmarked for park, amenity place, blueprints, photographs, Google Maps and sanction plans pertaining to the illegally constructed temple.

As directed by the bench, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Principal Secretary, Department of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Collector, Sangareddy, and the District Panchayat Officer, Sangareddy, were present.

Arvind Kumar pointed out that as per a government order, there were 6,707 illegal constructions of which 2,224 were religious structures. He pointed out that illegal constructions were divided into three categories: Unauthorised temporary structures; Unauthorised semi pucca structures and old constructions.

The Madhavapuri Hills Devalaya Committee, responsible for the said temple, pointed out that the temple was constructed in the area earmarked for amenities and the layout for park was different. It said that seven vacant layouts were available.

The bench directed the Advocate Commissioner to verify these layouts and directed the Principal Secretary to see no untoward incidents occur at the time of the Advocate Commissioner’s visit. It directed the Advocate Commissioner to file his report before March 13 and adjourned the case to March 15.

Encroachment of water body

The same bench dealt with a public interest litigation case pertaining to illegal occupation of a water body at Puppulguda village, Rajendranagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district, by Pride Honda and High Rises.

Activist Lubna Sarwath filed the writ plea challenging the inaction of the Revenue and Municipal authorities. She contended that a water body was missing from the HMDA database. She sought directions to Walta (Water, Land and Tree Act) authorities and Lake Protection Committee to restore the water body and its hydrology within a time frame.

The petitioner further sought directions to immediately evict the encroachers of Musi river near Shankar Nagar. The bench adjourned the case by three weeks directing the authorities to file their counter.

Violation of whip

Justice P Keshava Rao on Wednesday called for all records, including audio, visual recording, relating to election to Adibatla Municipality. The order comes a day after the judge made a similar order to party functionaries of the TRS.

However, the present petition was filed by the Congress complaining of violation of a whip being issued by it and violated to the benefit of the TRS. Marri Niranjan Reddy, chairman of Congress, and Bal Raj filed the writ plea challenging the order of the Returning Officer who refused to disqualify the candidate who violated the whip.

While Marri Niranjan Reddy was the unsuccessful candidate to the post of chairman, Bal Raj was the whip. Manne Satish who was elected on a Congress ticket not only violated the whip but also contested successfully against the official party candidate.

MLA’s citizenship

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali extended the interim stay by another two weeks on the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh as not a citizen of India. The issue for consideration before the judge is whether the petitioner renounced his German citizenship.

Chennamaneni Ramesh, MLA from Vemulawada, filed the writ plea to set aside the orders and also that he obtained Indian citizenship by submitting false documents. The judge adjourned the case to March 10 for further hearing.

