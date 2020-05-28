Telangana Police Academy director offers to quit

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Police Academy director VK Singh has written to the Chief Secretary, stating that if the government felt he was not worth for promotion to the rank of Director-General of Police, he would like to quit service.

In the letter written on May 21, Singh, who took over last year as director of the Raja Bahadur Venkat Rama Reddy Telangana State Police Academy, said he was an IPS officer of the 1987 Regular Recruit (RR) batch and had completed 33 years of service.

“I have been empanelled and deemed fit to be promoted to the post of DGP vide G.O. Rt.No.514 dated February 25, 2020,” Singh said.

According to him, there were vacancies in the rank of DG after the retirement of Special Protection Force DG Tejdeep Kaur Menon on April 30 and Road Safety Authority DG T. Krishna Prasad on March 31. Stating that IPS officers of the 1986 batch RR and IAS officers of 1989 batch were promoted when there were no clear vacancies, Singh said it was “a matter of anguish that the government has not taken up the issue of our promotion”.

“It is getting difficult for me to continue in the service with this feeling of humiliation and neglect. If the government feels that I am not worth for promotion, then I would like to quit. This is for information and necessary action,” Singh said in the letter.

