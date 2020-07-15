Telangana Police Academy director Srinivasa Rao injured in accident

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Police Recruitment Board Chairman and in charge director of the State Police Academy, VV Srinivasa Rao, was injured in an accident at Manchirevula on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here on Wednesday night.

Rao, who suffered injuries after his SUV overturned, was admitted to a corporate hospital in Gachibowli, where his condition was stated to be stable. More details on the accident are awaited.

Rao was recently given the additional charge of the State Police Academy after the previous director VK Singh was transferred. Rao had earlier worked as the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .