Telangana Police assure workers of protection

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police said RTC employees who were willing to rejoin can resume their duties without any fear and assured them of providing protection.

The appeal was made by Commissioners and Superintendents of Police on Sunday. They said adequate bandobast was made at all the bus depots, bus stations and terminals across the State. “Anyone trying to damage public property or assault public servants will be dealt with firmly. They will be arrested and prosecuted immediately,” the police said.

In the city, all the three CP’s of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates warned of stringent action against those trying to create trouble anywhere.

In separate statements issued on Sunday, they asked RTC workers to contact local police in case of any issue.

