Telangana police awarded for digitisation

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police Welfare Wing has won the Prestigious IT Excellence Awards from Express Computer for extending various welfare services like health care and loans through a common web application for police personnel.

The Telangana State Police won the award for its efforts in digitizing the entire personnel files of around 3,00,000 profiles, data migration of all subscriptions, loans details and adaptation of technology by all age groups. iNative Tech Solution Private Limited has been partnering with the Welfare Wing in this automation process.

Soumya Mishra, Additional Director General of Police (Welfare) received the award during the InfoComm event at Bombay Exhibition Centre Mumbai on behalf of the Telangana Police. DGP M Mahendar Reddy congratulated the welfare team on winning the award and has encouraged them to strive for more excellence.

