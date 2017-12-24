Telangana police best in country says Laxma Reddy

By | Published: 3:16 pm 4:31 pm

Mahabubnagar: Health Minister C Laxma Reddy inaugurated additional rooms built at Balanagar police station on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao firm on making Telangana crime-free and doing all that he could to achieve the goal.

“By generously funding the police department, by raising the salaries of home guards and by providing more and more vehicles to Police department to improve its mobility, Chief Minister helped police to perform better. It helped in checking crime rate and that was observed across the state,’ he said .

By establishing ‘she-teams’ and by encouraging people friendly policing, CM KCR has made Telangana police the best in the country, he added.

The Minister also checked the functioning of CCTV cameras and recording of footage in the police station.

He also inspected the works being undertaken to modernize Balanagar government hospital during his visit to the town.