Telangana: Police constable dies of heart stroke

Published: 10:42 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 25-year old police constable working in Koutala police station died of a heart stroke when he was asleep in the police station, on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Thursday morning.

Koutala Inspector Srinivas said that the deceased constable was Rathod Manoj Kumar, a resident of Kerameri mandal.

Manoj was found dead when he was taking rest on the premises of the police station. He was discharging night duties at the time of the incident. Head constable Ramesh, who was with the constable, realized this only when he woke up in the morning at around 7 am. Cops suspect that Manoj might have had heart stroke in the midnight.

The constable had begun his career with the police department in 2018. He was posted in Koutala police station in the same year. He is survived by a wife. A case of suspicious death has been registered. Investigations have been taken up.

