Telangana Police department going online: ADGP

Hyderabad: Additional Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday said that the police department has been taking various steps for the safety and security of people. He also said that the State government has been providing good infrastructure and resources for delivery of professional services to citizens. As the State government has declared 2018 as a technology year, the department is rendering its services online, he said.

He was speaking after reviewing the 1st Battalion Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) passing out Deekshant parade of 476 constable officers at the Battalion Training Centre, Yousufguda here.

Immediate response of the department has given it a reputation in policing over the police forces of other States. He also said that the department got its recognition nationally for delivering good services to people.

The parade, consisting eight contingents, was led by Commander V Sai Kiran. There were 75 under graduates, 323 graduates, including 102 B.Tech graduates and 78 postgraduates, including 16 M.Tech postgraduates, among the trainees.

The training that began on May 1, 2017, consisted of outdoor and indoor components and special classes like communication skills, stress management, yoga, cybercrime, fire safety etc.

During training period, the trainees planted 3000 saplings in and around the Battalion Training Centre in Yousufguda as part of Haritha Haram programme. The trainees also participated in Ganesh immersion bandobust duties in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates for field-level experience.