Telangana police earn Gulf diaspora’s plaudits

Published: 12:44 am

Jeddah: Watching video clips of Telangana policemen dealing firmly with those violating the lockdown norms, which have been put in place to combat coronavirus, has become a regular feature for not only those staying at home in India but also for people living abroad.

Recently, a number of video clips, many of which were seemingly shot by cops themselves, have swamped social media platforms. In a polarised atmosphere in social media where a wave of misinformation is being flooded, the Indian diaspora in the Gulf is quick to endorse the action taken by the Telangana police in checking the spread of the virus.

Cops win hearts

The crucial role played by the police in not only ensuring social distancing but also facilitating the supply of provisions and other essential services has won the hearts of the people. Many of them are sharing these videos with their colleagues from other countries, including the local Arabs who watch them keenly.

A large number of Gulf NRIs hail from Karimnagar, which registered the first case of Covid-19 in the State after police apprehended 10 Indonesians in the town, who later tested positive for the virus. Interestingly, a significant number of them hail from Mukrampura, the hotspot that has been isolated and blocked by the police for over a month now.

“I was tense when I heard that my area was barricaded, police being deployed but now a month later, I am not worried as effective mechanisms are in place to deliver essential commodities,” said Abdul Hakeem, a resident of Riyadh who hails from Mukrampura.

Service motto

“We were worried for our parents at home but later, we were relieved when they told us about the help rendered by District Collector K. Shashanka and Police Commissioner V.B. Kamalasan Reddy for the people living in the locality,” said a daughter of a retired principal, who lives in Al Khobar. Her parents live in Mukrampura. “We didn’t believe that vegetables were delivered daily to our parents at their doorstep,” she added.

“The role of police and other officials during this time is something never heard of before,” said Faheem Javeed, who works in Dubai and his family lives in a containment area.

