Telangana police hold Cyber safety workshop for parents

By | Published: 12:43 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Women Safety Wing in association with the Legal Aid Centre, Symbiosis Law School, conducted a cyber safety workshop for parents in Pallavi Group of Institutions, as part of an initiative under the online campaign ‘CybHER’.

Over 25,000 parents participated in the workshop online. CDAC Joint Director Indraveni highlighted the major role a parent can play by conversing and interacting with their children to safeguard them from online activities.

The workshop emphasised on the supportive role which could be played by the parents to create a healthy cyberspace for children.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .