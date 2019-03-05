Telangana police intensify probe into data theft case

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Investigations of the Cyberabad Police have been intensified into the data theft allegations against IT Grids India Private Limited, with four special teams on the lookout for its Chief Executive Officer D Ashok. Further searches were also conducted by the investigators at the firm premises in Madhapur here on Tuesday.

Ashok, the prime suspect in the fraud case, is said to be in Andhra Pradesh and more details in the case could be revealed only after his arrest, the police said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday had asked Ashok to surrender along with the data and other material. However, he did not appear before the investigators even on Tuesday.

“Investigation is going on into the allegations and we have also seized various incriminating material from the office premises. We will question everyone suspected to have links with the data theft,” he said.

Sajjanar said they were investigating how the company got illegal access to private data of citizens of Andhra Pradesh. Electronic gadgets, hard discs, mobile phones, documents and other material from were seized from their office.

A case against IT Grids, which provides IT services to AP’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was filed on March 2 at Madhapur police station following a complaint by a whistleblower T Lokeswara Reddy.

The complainant alleged that the company used confidential data for ‘Sevamitra’, an app for TDP cadres for voter profiling, so that ‘anti-TDP’ voters can be deleted from voter list.

A notice has been already issued to Amazon Web Services for production database relating to application and other data. “We are also writing to the UIDAI and Election Commission for more details,” the police officer said.