Telangana Police introduce house quarantine app

Hyderabad: Leveraging technology to a maximum extent, the Telangana Police have introduced a house quarantine application in their TSCOP app to keep a tab on those who were on quarantine after returning from abroad.

Officials incorporated details of 21,000 people, who returned to their hometowns in the State from various countries. A constant vigil is being maintained on the foreign returnees who were on quarantine for the last one week.

The details that were uploaded in the application were geo-tagged. This facility would enable the police to prevent the foreign returnees from coming out of their house even for a distance of 50 metres.

Once foreign returnees come out, the personnel at the police control room would receive a message and immediately a patrolling vehicle would reach the house within minutes. “It’s nothing but a Lakshman Rekha for foreign returnees,” an official said.

