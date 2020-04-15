Telangana: Police make bank customers follow social distance

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Bhupalpally/Mulugu: With people gathering in huge numbers at the branch of the Union Bank of India, erstwhile Andhra Bank, at Ghanapuram village, Bhupalpally DSP Sampath Rao, Chityal CI Sai Ramana and Ganapuram SI Rajan Babu have arrived at the bank and asked the people to follow the physical distancing.

People have arrived at the bank to withdraw Rs 1,500 that was deposited by the State government as succor in the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, officials of the State Bank of India (SBI), Venkatapuram, in Mulugu district have decided to distribute the Asara pensions Gram Panchayat wise in order to avoid the crowding at the bank branch.

