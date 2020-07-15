Telangana: Police, Maoists exchange fire in Kothagudem and Asifabad

By | Published: 11:43 am 11:53 am

Hyderabad: In a sign of the desperate attempts to revive the Maoist movement in Telangana, the armed squads of the red brigade have been moving in Telangana and on Wednesday, police forces engaged them in gun battles in two places – in Manuguru forests in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and in Tiryani mandal of Asifabad district.

In both instances, there was brief gunfire between the police and the Maoists, but there were no casualties. It was just on Monday, the same naxalite squad was challenged by the police in Asifabad district.

Here are the brief reports about the two incidents from our correspondents based in Asifabad and Kothagudem districts.

Asifabad: Five members of the banned Maoist party once again escaped from being caught by police after attempting to fire at police parties, which were carrying out searches for the extremists at Thokkuguda village in Tiryani mandal on Tuesday night.

In-charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, in a press statement issued on Wednesday, said that members of Maoist Dalam clad in olive green dress and were carrying AK 47, SLR weapons attempted to fire at a police party at Thokkuguda village at around 10.30 pm. The extremists made the bid and fled the spot when the police were searching for the extremists after some items belonging to the outfit were seized, he added.

Search operations and intense combing operations are going on to catch the group which is headed by Telangana State Committee Mailarepu Adellu alias Bhaskar, Varghesh, Mangu, Ajay, and Ramu. Any person giving information regarding Maoist Dalam or movement of any suspicious persons in their area would be rewarded and their identity will be kept as a secret, the SP informed.

On Monday, Bhaskar and four other members managed to escape from the multiple police parties, which were carrying out combing operations in Gundala forest area in Tiryani mandal, following a specific input. During the searching, police recovered two bags containing revolutionary literature, uniform, electronic gadgets, detonators and cortex wires at the spot.

Kothagudem: An exchange of fire has taken place between the police and the Maoists in the forests of Manugur in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday morning hours.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt about 25 teams comprising nearly 500 armed police engaged in search operations in the forests following the information on the movement of Maoist teams in the forests.

At Mallepallitogu area the Maoists and the police spotted each other and that led to exchange of fire. The Maoists escaped from the the spot and the police teams continuing combing operations searching for the Maoists, SP said.

