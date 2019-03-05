Telangana: Police officer killed in road accident in Nalgonda

He belongs to Thipparthy village in Nalgonda district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

By Author  |  Published: 5th Mar 2019  11:59 am
Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan
The police vehicle turned turtle at Yellareddugudem of Narketpally mandal in Nalgonda district in which Bhoodhan Pochampally Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan dead.

Nalgonda: Bhoodhan Pochampally Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan (35) was killed in a road mishap, near Mahathma Gandhi University at Yellareddigudem village in the district on early hours of Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan
File Photograph: Bhoodhan Pochampally Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan, who died in a road mishap at Yellareddigudem in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The Sub-Inspector who sustained serious injuries after the police vehicle met with an accident at Yellareddygudem, breathed his last while being treated in Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally.

The road mishap has taken place when Bolero vehicle, which was driving by him, turned turtle while he was returning to Bhoodan Pochampally after completing his duty at police recruitment events at Nalgonda.

He belongs to Thipparthy village in Nalgonda district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.