Telangana: Police officer killed in road accident in Nalgonda

By | Published: 11:59 am

Nalgonda: Bhoodhan Pochampally Sub-Inspector Madhusudhan (35) was killed in a road mishap, near Mahathma Gandhi University at Yellareddigudem village in the district on early hours of Tuesday.

The Sub-Inspector who sustained serious injuries after the police vehicle met with an accident at Yellareddygudem, breathed his last while being treated in Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally.

The road mishap has taken place when Bolero vehicle, which was driving by him, turned turtle while he was returning to Bhoodan Pochampally after completing his duty at police recruitment events at Nalgonda.

He belongs to Thipparthy village in Nalgonda district. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.