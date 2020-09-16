Telangana: Police officer on anti-extremist ops dies as gun goes off accidentally

The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the press here on Wednesday that deceased police official was identified as Aditya Saikumar.

Kothagudem: A Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police (RSI) died after the AK 47 he was carrying went off during combing operations in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the press here on Wednesday that deceased police official was identified as Aditya Saikumar.

Sources revealed that the RSI was 25 year old and unmarried. He was carrying AK-47 weapon when the incident occurred.

The incident took place during early hours of Wednesday when the police personnel were searching for naxals in the forests in Chennapuram area. The body was shifted to Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam.

