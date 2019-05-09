Telangana police on trail of TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash after forgery charges 

By | Published: 12:28 pm 1:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have reportedly launched efforts to nab TV9 news channel CEO Ravi Prakash in connection with an alleged forgery case.

The Cyberabad police are learned to have booked a case based on a complaint lodged by Alanda Media Entertainments secretary Kaushik Rao.

According to reports in the vernacular media, the issue is in connection with alleged take-over of Alanda Media by TV9.

There were allegations that the signature of Rao was forged on a letter which opposed the appointment of three new directors.

The police are conducting searches at the TV9 office in Banjara Hills.

