Telangana police receive e-Governance award

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police received the e-governance excellence award presented by the Computer Society of India at a function conducted at KIIT in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (IT Wing) K Venkat Reddy received the award that was presented for integrating the police patrols with passenger cab services and HawkEye mobile application. CSI appreciated Telangana police for integrating the app for the safety and security of the women.

